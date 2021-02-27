Project Pai (PAI) Hits Market Cap of $14.78 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $244,218.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000151 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00132384 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,732,395,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,506,703,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

