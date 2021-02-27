Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Presima Inc.’s Largest Position

Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 10.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $73,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.