PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of PROS worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PROS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in PROS by 7.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in PROS by 33.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

