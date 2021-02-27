ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,694 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.