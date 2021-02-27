ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

ETN opened at $130.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $133.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

