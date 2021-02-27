ProShare Advisors LLC Has $194.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,803 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $194,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

