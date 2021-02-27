ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 442,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 219,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.