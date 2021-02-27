ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,442.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,468.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,338.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

