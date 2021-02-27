ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

