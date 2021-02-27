ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,116.05 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,091.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.