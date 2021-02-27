ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.15

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CROC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.15 and traded as low as $42.98. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 1,457 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.