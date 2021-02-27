ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.78

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $14.15. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 19,200,366 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.