Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,328,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 771,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.