Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $27.20.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
