Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

