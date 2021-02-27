Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.00

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.00 and traded as high as $7.11. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 18,028 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

