Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $17.63 million and $15.90 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded flat against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001402 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

