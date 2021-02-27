pulltherug.finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,724.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $109,605.32 and $8,724.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for about $11.61 or 0.00024619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00484372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00074431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00081415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00057187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00488930 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

