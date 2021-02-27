Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Summit Insights

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Summit Insights in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26,973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.