PWR Coin (PWR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 913.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $364.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 868.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.13 or 0.99548848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00455521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00905287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00293997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00110700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

