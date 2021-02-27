Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $891,499.33 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00012189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $891,499.33 and $161,479.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.63 or 0.00487253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00071592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00080995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00081731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00495687 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

