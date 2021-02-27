Qannas Investments (LON:QIL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Qannas Investments Ltd (LON:QIL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Qannas Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £363,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62.

