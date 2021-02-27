QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0649 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and $337,748.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041331 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.