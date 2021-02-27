Qcash (QC) Reaches One Day Volume of $443.07 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $69.88 million and $443.07 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00081617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00486672 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.