QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $84,457.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00733564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

