Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,983 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.28% of Qualys worth $60,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,984. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

