Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,458 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Surgery Partners worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $16,136,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $6,703,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $5,563,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 73,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

