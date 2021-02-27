Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 180.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.