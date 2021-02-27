Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 415.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $291.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $357.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.