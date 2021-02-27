Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,095 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

