Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.13 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

