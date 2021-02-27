Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,001 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTB opened at $150.94 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

