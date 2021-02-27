Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

