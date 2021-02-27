Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

