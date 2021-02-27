Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RLI by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 164,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

