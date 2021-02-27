Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $156.94 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,361 shares of company stock worth $25,304,006 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

