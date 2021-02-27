Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 135.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,084,000 after purchasing an additional 280,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

