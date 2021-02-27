Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vericel worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vericel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

VCEL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

