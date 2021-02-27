Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,998 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $117,890,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $215,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $240,568,000 after acquiring an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 282.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,064,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,682,000 after acquiring an additional 786,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

