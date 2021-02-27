Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,821 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 446,947 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.