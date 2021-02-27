Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

