Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $233.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

