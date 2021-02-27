Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,390,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

