Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 64,118 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $552.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

