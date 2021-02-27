Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,734 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,734 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. First Merchants Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 640.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

