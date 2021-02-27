Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,933 shares of company stock worth $24,198,209. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

