Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 47,305 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,305 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 101,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

