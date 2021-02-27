Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $301.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.53.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

