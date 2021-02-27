Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 119,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

