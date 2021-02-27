Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $102.35 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

