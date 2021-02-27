Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $63,665.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,280.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.36 or 0.03169903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00370953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.16 or 0.01049351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.98 or 0.00454883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.00404849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.00261551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,387,761 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.